1996 A Successful Year For Alizyme

UK company Alizyme has said that 1996 was a successful year, withprogress being made on all fronts. The firm raised L5 million ($8.1 million) through is flotation on the Alternative Investment Market in the UK. Cash at year-end was L5.1 million. The group loss for the year was slightly over L1 million, with a basic loss per share of 2 pence. The operating loss was L1.2 million.
During the year, Alizyme implemented four programs with differing approaches to the treatment of obesity and related disorders which include diabetes. Its collaboration with Oxford Molecular to design and synthesize novel drugs which inhibit lipase reached the second stage of synthesizing, assessing and refining candidate compounds. Programs on natural compounds for the inhibition of digestive enzymes for fat and starch were initiated at the Institute of Food Research and at the Rowett Research Institute, and compounds with antiobesity effects discovered at the University of Strathclyde are being further investigated in order to select candidates for development and clinical trials.
In addition, the company said that it has secured an option on patents of the British Technology Group for delivering drugs directly to the colon. R&D costs for the year were L788,060. See also page 28 for management changes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze