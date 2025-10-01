1st Approval For Oxis Turbuhaler; Astra's Future 3rd Biggest Drug?

Astra was granted approval on October 14 for its Turbuhaler formulation of the long-acting beta agonist drug formoterol in Sweden, the product's first market. It will be marketed under the tradename Oxis Turbuhaler. Other European approvals for the asthma treatment are expected to follow shortly, according to the firm.

The company said that Oxis Turbuhaler would be launched in Sweden at the beginning of 1997, with other European launches following in the same year. Development in the USA and Japan is lagging somewhat, and Astra has said that the product should be available there "in a few years."

Astra notes that in 1995 the inhaled bronchodilator market was worth 13.6 billion Swedish kroner ($2.1 billion) and this is forecast to rise in 2000 to 21 billion kroner. Long-acting beta agonists will make up around 40% of sales, according to Astra.