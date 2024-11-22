1st Approval For R-PR, Noven's Menorest

The regulatory authorities in the Netherlands have granted approval for a transdermal estradiol patch, Menorest, developed by Rhone-Poulenc Rorer and Noven Pharmaceuticals, which is indicated for use in the treatment of menopausal symptoms and the prevention of osteoporosis.
Menorest will be marketed by R-PR in Europe and several territories outside the USA, and the company expects to launch the product in Holland during the first quarter of 1995.
The patch utilizes Noven's matrix technology in which the adhesive functions as both the drug platform and as the means of affixing the system to the patient's skin. "The result is a patch that is small, thin, flexible and translucent," say the companies, which go on to add that these properties make it cosmetically appealing. Menorest is available in four dosage strengths (37.5, 50, 75 and 100mcg per day), and each patch provides hormone replacement for three-to-four days.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze