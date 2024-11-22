1st Approval For R-PR, Noven's Menorest

The regulatory authorities in the Netherlands have granted approval for a transdermal estradiol patch, Menorest, developed by Rhone-Poulenc Rorer and Noven Pharmaceuticals, which is indicated for use in the treatment of menopausal symptoms and the prevention of osteoporosis.

Menorest will be marketed by R-PR in Europe and several territories outside the USA, and the company expects to launch the product in Holland during the first quarter of 1995.

The patch utilizes Noven's matrix technology in which the adhesive functions as both the drug platform and as the means of affixing the system to the patient's skin. "The result is a patch that is small, thin, flexible and translucent," say the companies, which go on to add that these properties make it cosmetically appealing. Menorest is available in four dosage strengths (37.5, 50, 75 and 100mcg per day), and each patch provides hormone replacement for three-to-four days.