1st data for MedImmune/ BioTransplant's psoriasis MAb

Initial clinical trial results for a monoclonal antibody for psoriasis,developed by MedImmune and partner BioTransplant, have indicated that the drug is safe and well-tolerated, with encouraging evidence for efficacy when it is given either subcutaneously or intravenously. The results were presented at the International Psoriasis Symposium and European Congress on Psoriasis in San Francisco, USA.

MEDI-507, which now has the generic name siplizumab, was tested in intravenous doses up to 0.04mg/kg/week and subcutaneously at fixed weekly doses up to 7mg. Side effects were generally considered mild and included chills and headache, as well as injection site reactions when it was given subcutaneously. Overall, more than 70% of all the patients treated with the antibody experienced a clinical improvement of at least 25% on the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index scale, with PASI 50% improvements seen in 55% of patients receiving the highest doses, and PASI 75% responses seen in 33%.

Phase II trials of the antibody, which targets the CD2 receptor on T lymphocytes and natural killer cells, were initiated in North America and Europe earlier this year. Additional Phase I and Phase I/II data will be presented at the forthcoming European Society of Dermatological Research meeting in Stockholm, Sweden, September 20-22.