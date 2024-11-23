1st-Half Progress "Ahead Of Schedule" At Vanguard

As several of its new drug candidates go through the later stages ofclinical trials, UK-based biopharmaceutical group Vanguard Medica has posted first-half 1997 results which show a significant though projected increase in operating loss.
Losses for the first six months grew 171.5% to L9.9 million ($15.9 million) compared to the corresponding period in 1996, due principally to increases in R&D spending of L10.2 million, up 168.7% on the same period last year. Vanguard expects R&D expenditure to show a further modest increase in the second half of 1997 and then remain at around this level during 1998.
Phase III Trials Well Advanced The increase in spending reflects primarily the advanced stage which the company's compound for the treatment of acute migraine,VML 251, has reached. Four Phase III trials are currently underway in 17 countries, involving a total of over 3,000 patients. Vanguard notes that these studies are progressing ahead of schedule and are due to be completed next year.
