1st-Half Sales Rise 15% At Ares-Serono

Worldwide sales at Swiss group Ares-Serono rose 15% in the first six months of 1996 to $375.9 million. Operating income grew 78.8% to $45.7 million, and net income was $20.6 million, rising 70.3%. The firm said that investment in R&D in the first half was virtually unchanged at $67.2 million. R&D spending as a percentage of sales fell from 20.2% a year ago to 17.9% in the current first half.
"We are pleased with our performance in the first half of 1996. We achieved this result despite continuing charges against the gross margin relating to the switch in production from extractive to recombinant technology," said Ernesto Bertarelli, chief executive of the group. "The positive trend in sales and profits has thus been confirmed and should continue in the second half of the year," he added.
Total pharmaceutical sales in Europe increased 15.4%, mainly driven by the continued strong performance of Metrodin HP, the highly-purified follicle stimulating hormone, and the successful launch of Gonal-F (recombinant FSH) in seven European countries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze