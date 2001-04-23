1st-qtr 2001 net losses surge at ArQule

US firm ArQule reported a 34.2% rise in revenues to $13.9 million forthe first quarter of 2001, but net losses surged to $20.3 million, compared with $1.3 million in the like, 2000 quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share were -$1.07, compared with -$0.10. Much of this was due to in-process R&D costs of $18 million.
During the reporting quarter, ArQule closed its merger with Camitro, an in silico ADMET predictive modeling company and entered into a technology co-development agreement with NonoDesign for the de novo design of compounds (Marketletter January 22). Results from Camitro, effective January 29, are included in the results. In addition, ArQule extended its collaborations with Solvay and Sankyo through 2002 and 2004 respectively (Marketletter April 9 Stock Comment).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze