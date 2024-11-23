1st-Qtr Rx Prices Up Slightly

US prescription drug prices in almost all categories rose at a slightlyhigher rate during 1997's first quarter than during the like, year-earlier period, says the First Quarter Drug Price Report from First DataBank.

The average price rise for all prescription products was 1% compared with 0.9% in the first quarter, but this 0.1% increase is lower than the 1995 increase and even lower than in 1993.

Products from the top 25 drug companies had the highest average increase of all categories analyzed; products from these firms have increased steadily since 1993.