1st-Qtr Rx Prices Up Slightly

US prescription drug prices in almost all categories rose at a slightlyhigher rate during 1997's first quarter than during the like, year-earlier period, says the First Quarter Drug Price Report from First DataBank.
The average price rise for all prescription products was 1% compared with 0.9% in the first quarter, but this 0.1% increase is lower than the 1995 increase and even lower than in 1993.
Products from the top 25 drug companies had the highest average increase of all categories analyzed; products from these firms have increased steadily since 1993.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze