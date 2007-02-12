20%-25% drug export rise for Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries has forecast an increase in the country's drug exports of 20%-25% by the end of 2008, to a range of 30.0 billion-40.0 billion taka ($434.8 million-$579.7 million), according to a report in India's Financial Express newspaper.

The BAPI figures were announced at the end of the association's Asia Pharma Expo - 2007 in Dacca, Bangladesh. At the event, seminars were held on the World Trade Organization's Agreement on Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), bio-equivalence and biopharmaceutics classification systems, and the impact of globalization on Bangladesh's drug industry. Organizers added that at least 400 products from 26 countries were exhibited at the exposition.