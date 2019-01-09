Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

axsome_company-2

Axsome Therapeutics

A biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

Through development of therapeutic options with novel mechanisms of action, the US company is transforming the approach to treating CNS conditions.

Axsome’s bid to market its option in Alzheimer’s disease, an area which has gained renewed interest thanks to the recent launch of novel therapeutics for the first time in decades, comes after US approval was granted in major depressive disorder (MDD) in 2022. Marketed as Auvelity, the drug is forecast by some analysts to have blockbuster potential.

In its annual results statement, the company revealed that the US FDA had advised that more safety data, including from the ongoing ADVANCE-2 trial, would be required. Based on current enrollment trends, the company said it would now try to complete the ADVANCE-2 trial in the first half of 2024, earlier than the previous estimate of mid-2025.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Axsome Therapeutics News

Axsome on the up as FDA accepts resubmitted migraine NDA
5 September 2024
ADHD market set to decline due to patent expiries
4 June 2024
Seltorexant trial win points to busy market for new depression drugs
30 May 2024
Axsome's second sleep disorder drug does well in Phase III trial
26 March 2024
More Axsome Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze