2006 BioWales conference emphasises the region's expanding bioscience sector

Around 300 delegates attended the 2006 BioWales conference and Biopartnering event, held just outside Cardiff on March 23 and 24. The event was organized by the Welsh Development Agency, a sponsored body of the Welsh Assembly government, and played host to a wide range of delegates from the UK, the USA and Australia from both business and academia.

The introduction to the event was made by WDA Chairman Sir Roger Jones, founder of Penn Pharmaceuticals, a Tredegar, South Wales-headquartered integrated product development and specialist production firm which announced the sale of its manufacturing division to Celgene early last year. During his address, Sir Roger said that the future of bioscience development in the region looked bright, adding that the establishment of the new L50.0 million ($60.1 million) Institute of Life Science by IBM and Swansea University would further develop Wales as center for bioscience excellence.

GE Healthcare CEO makes keynote speech