Sagimet Biosciences

A clinical-stage company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways.

Sagimet’s lead drug candidate, denifanstat, is an oral, once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor in development for the treatment of NASH, for which there are no treatments currently approved in the United States or Europe. FASCINATE-2, a Phase IIb clinical trial of denifanstat in NASH with liver biopsy-based primary endpoints, was successfully completed with positive results in november 2022 and expects to report top-line 52-week data with biopsy results in the Q1 of 2024.

Strong result in NASH lifts fortunes of small Californian company
23 January 2024
