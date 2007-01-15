2007 outlook for US health care provider sector viewed by Ernst & Young

In 2007, the convergence of market pressures, public policy developments and cost recovery concerns in the US health care provider sector will drive momentum for wider adoption of electronic records, improved efficiencies, greater transparency and new metrics for quality care, according to professional services company Ernst & Young's health care provider practice.

"Health care is operating under a growing strain to serve more patients, cut costs and maintain - and demonstrate - quality of care," said Dee Balle, America's provider care sector leader at Ernst & Young. "We are likely to see more focus on a transformation in business processes and operations in the coming year as hospitals and hospital networks confront these challenges. And the leaders - those who get out front - will raise the bar and create a more competitive environment among health care providers," she added.

According to Ernst & Young' study, among the key issues that will shape 2007 for the USA's health care provider industry are: