Friday 22 November 2024

2M-euro FP6 funding from Crete Univ/novosom AG

15 January 2007

A consortium of scientists led by Greece's University of Crete Medical School and Germany-based novosom AG have been awarded a grant, worth 2.0 million euros ($2.6 million) from the European Commission Sixth Framework program for the discovery and validation of new therapeutic strategies for cancer.

The research program, code-named Apotherapy, will develop methods to activate a protein at the surface of ovarian, lung and bladder tumor cells which will stop their growth. This protein, called CD40, can also induce the destruction of malignant cells by the body's own defences. The scientists who participate in the program aim to combine CD40-triggering with chemotherapy or with innovative drugs that will cut off signals necessary for the survival of cancer cells. This strategy is expected to achieve maximal therapy with minimal side effects.

Steffen Panzner, founder and chief scientific officer of novosom, says that "the Apotherapy grant substantially boosts our longstanding efforts to develop therapeutic options based on CD40, a key molecule in the development of autoimmune and oncology indications. The Apotherapy consortium provides unique strength in that it combines expertise in small molecule therapeutics, recombinant proteins, oligo therapeutics and targeted delivery to tackle a common target."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze