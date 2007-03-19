2nd Homomatrix study defines schizoid subgroups

Curidium Medica has confirmed the existence of four unique and statistically significantly different (p<0.001) subgroups of schizophrenia/bipolar disorder patients in a second study of post mortem brain samples. Using Homomatrix, Curidium's proprietary tool, the gene expression profiles of 90 schizophrenic/bipolar disorder patients and matched controls were analyzed. These expression profiles were the result of a genome-wide screening of more than 22,000 gene probes using the Affymetrix Genechip technology (data obtained from the Stanley Medical Research Institute).

The results of this analysis showed that each patient/control was again a member of only one of the four subgroups and each subgroup was associated with a unique and finite number of genes. The genes identified in each subgroup include known and novel drug targets, and the company is in the process of mapping the gene networks and submitting the necessary patents.