2nd Trial For Lupus Treatment

- Genelabs Technologies has begun a second Phase III trial of GL701 (dehydroepiandrostenedione) for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus. 300 women with clinically-active lupus will be enrolled into the 12-month study. The first Phase III study is assessing whether treatment with DHEA can reduce the need for prednisone treatment (associated with serious complications), while the second study will look at clinical outcomes and disease symptoms. The trials are supported by the Lupus Foundation of America.
