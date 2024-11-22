3% Increase In Sales For Sandoz

Group sales at Sandoz for the first nine months of 1994 amounted to 11.9 billion Swiss francs ($9.5 billion), up only 3% on the like, year-earlier period as a result of the strong appreciation of the Swiss franc. In local currencies the increase amounted to 9%.
The life sciences business segment achieved sales of just over 8 billion francs, ahead 6%, or 12% in local currencies. The other business segment, chemicals and environment, achieved sales of 3.8 billion francs, a decline of 2% when expressed in Swiss franc terms, or a rise of 3% in local currencies.
Nine-Month Sales Breakdown Sales SwFr Local (SwFr mill) Life Sciences 8,066.0 +6% +12% Pharmaceuticals 5,379.0 -2% +4% Nutrition 1,868.0 +43% +50% Seeds 819.0 -2% +5% Chemicals & Environment 3,819.0 -2% +3% Chemicals 1,757.0 -8% -2% Agro 1,131.0 +5% +10% Construction & Environment 931.0 +4% +8% Total 11,885.0 +3% +9%
