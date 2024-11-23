Saturday 23 November 2024

30% Of Koreans Self-Medicate With Rx Drugs

20 January 1997

In Korea, where most prescription-only medicines can be bought inpharmacies without presenting a script, people buying Rx drugs in this way account for around 30% of the total, according to a survey by Lee Kihyo, a professor at Inje University graduate school of public health, and Yang Jin-son, a pharmacist at the Pusan Kangso ward health center.

The survey included 647 people, including students at high schools and children at an elementary school, and their parents, states a report in Korea Newsreview. The rate of self-prescription was higher among people living in fishing and agrarian villages, with some 53.3% saying they did not seek professional medical advice when buying their medicines.

More than 40% of those surveyed said they chose to prescribe their own medicine as their symptoms were mild, and around 26% were of the view that it was safe and effective to do this. Around 5% believed that it would cost more to have pharmacists write out a prescription.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze