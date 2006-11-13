34 killed in Panama by contaminated drugs

More than 70 people in the central American republic of Panama have been taken ill, with at least 34 of them dying, from the effects of contaminated drugs that were produced locally. Cough syrup, antihistamine tablets, calamine lotion and rash ointment have all been recalled with a total of 24 products withdrawn from the market.

David Abrego, the director of a public clinic, described the situation as a "crisis," with hundreds of people awaiting testing for suspected poisoning. The contaminant has been identified as diethyline glycol, a moisture-retaining agent for cosmetics and glue products. As many as 20,000 unaccounted cough syrup bottles are believed by the Panamanian health authorities to remain in circulation.