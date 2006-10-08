$3B F-SHRP program launches in New York

A five-year $3.0 billion proposal by New York State to reorient its Medicaid program has been approved by Mike Leavitt, the federal Secretary of Health and Human Services. The changes would mean that more people would be provided with care in their own homes, which reduces waste, improves patient satisfaction and improves the Medicaid program's economic viability. The Federal-State Health Reform Partnership was developed by state and federal officials.
Mark McClellan, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator, said: "this reform program embodies key principles to keep Medicaid up to date and sustainable into the future." He added: "health care is increasingly about coordination of services and preventing complications before they happen, not just paying more for services in costly settings, and we are pleased to support the State of New York."
