3M Launches CFC-Free Inhaler In UK

3M Health Care has launched Airomir (salbutamol sulphate), the world's first chlorofluorocarbon-free metered dose inhaler for the treatment of asthma, in the UK. This is the first inhaler to comply with the Montreal Protocol, which is the international agreement intended to phase out CFC-containing products.

The new MDI product contains HFA-134a, a hydroflouroalkane which the company says will not contribute to the deterioration of the ozone layer. The development of the inhaler involved modifications of the inhaler design and full toxicology and clinical testing.

3M expects the new inhaler eventually to replace its CFC-containing inhaler but does not anticipate an immediate withdrawal of the old inhaler while there is still demand. Clinical studies with the inhaler have shown that it is equivalent to Glaxo's Ventolin (salbutamol). However, the company notes that the switch to CFC-free inhalers will need to be conducted over a suitable period as many patients may be reluctant to change. It adds that many patients and even doctors are unaware of the presence of CFCs in MDIs.