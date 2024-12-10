3rd Qtr Revenues Treble At Genset

French genomics company Genset has posted total revenues of 31.0 millionFrench francs ($5.2 million) for the third quarter ended September 30, 1997, a three-fold increase on the same period last year. R&D revenues comprised 22.8 million francs, or 73% of the total, due to the initiation of new research collaborations, notably the pharmacogenomic alliance signed with Abbott Laboratories (Marketletter August 4). The company reported a net loss for the quarter of 20.5 million francs, or 2.92 francs per share, compared with 17.7 million francs, or 2.62 francs per share in the like, year-earlier period.
