A T-cell immunotherapy company leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease.

Atara is applying its platform, which does not require TCR or HLA gene editing, to create a robust pipeline including: tab-cel for Epstein-Barr virus positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) and other EBV-driven diseases; ATA188, a T-cell immunotherapy targeting EBV antigens as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis; and multiple next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell immunotherapies for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

In December 2022, the European Commission granted marketing authorization for Ebvallo (tabelecleucel), a monotherapy for treatment of adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with relapsed or refractory EBV+ PTLD who have received at least one prior therapy.

Latest Atara Biotherapeutics News

Atara Therapeutics appoints Cokey Nguyen as chief executive
11 September 2024
Off-the-shelf T-cell specialist hits buffers with mid-stage flop
10 November 2023
Pierre Fabre to acquire wider license for Ebvallo
3 November 2023
Pierre Fabre to commercialize Ebvallo in Europe and MENA region
8 February 2023
