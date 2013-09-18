Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara is applying its platform, which does not require TCR or HLA gene editing, to create a robust pipeline including: tab-cel for Epstein-Barr virus positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) and other EBV-driven diseases; ATA188, a T-cell immunotherapy targeting EBV antigens as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis; and multiple next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell immunotherapies for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
In December 2022, the European Commission granted marketing authorization for Ebvallo (tabelecleucel), a monotherapy for treatment of adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with relapsed or refractory EBV+ PTLD who have received at least one prior therapy.
