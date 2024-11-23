3TC Royalties Mean Profit For BioChem Pharma

Largely due to royalty revenues from Glaxo Wellcome on sales of 3TC, also known as Epivir (lamivudine), a treatment for HIV infection used in combination with GW's zidovudine, Canada's BioChem Pharma Inc has declared a profit for first-quarter 1996. Added to this was increased profitability of the company's diagnostic operations.
Net earnings for the quarter were C$1.4 million ($1.0 million), or C$0.03 per share, compared to a net loss of C$1.0 million, or C$0.20 per share for first-quarter 1995. Total revenues increased 4.3% to C$50.9 million. Sales were down 7.4% to C$40.3 million, but royalties increased from C$2.8 million to C$7.6 million. For the first quarter of 1996, BioChem said its R&D spending amounted to C$6.9 million, compared to C$4.9 million in the like, year-earlier quarter.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze