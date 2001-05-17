"4D Strategy" for health care e-business unveiled

The "4D Strategy" keynote speech by Douglas Goldstein, a practicalfuturist and president of eHealthcare.net, delivered a next-generation e-health road map for world leaders attending the International e-Health Association's first annual meeting, held earlier this month in Saudi Arabia.

4D Strategy is used by health systems and pharmaceutical organizations to address heath care paradigm shifts and disruptive innovations that challenge traditional revenue and profitability models. He told delegates that this is a "dynamic methodology that catalyzes and guides changes within enterprise organizations. It's a unique way to profile customer relationships, assess existing product portfolios, identify distinctive opportunites and support revenue growth with an organized system of 'distinctive innovations'."