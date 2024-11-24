66th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

With more than 18,000 members from nearly 100 countries, ASH is the world's largest professional society serving both clinicians and scientists around the world who are working to conquer blood diseases.

Since 1958, ASH has sponsored its annual meeting, the premier education and scientific event in the field of hematology, and has published the journal Blood, the most cited peer-reviewed publication in the field.

The Annual Meeting seeks to empower researchers, clinicians, and patients through education, equipping lawmakers, and government officials with the knowledge they need to make a difference.