Sunday 24 November 2024

66th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

Visit event website
7 December 202410 December 2024
California, USASan Diego Convention Center
With more than 18,000 members from nearly 100 countries, ASH is the world's largest professional society serving both clinicians and scientists around the world who are working to conquer blood diseases.

Since 1958, ASH has sponsored its annual meeting, the premier education and scientific event in the field of hematology, and has published the journal Blood, the most cited peer-reviewed publication in the field.

The Annual Meeting seeks to empower researchers, clinicians, and patients through education, equipping lawmakers, and government officials with the knowledge they need to make a difference. 

Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze