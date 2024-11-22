$6B World OTC Digestive Remedies By 1999

Worldwide, the market for over-the-counter digestive remedies has been valued at $5.1 billion (at ex-manufacturers' prices) by IMS company SelfMedication International, and it is expected to grow to some $6 billion by 1999. In the 10 countries which are covered in the IMS study, accounting for 73% of the total, the 1994 market was valued at $3.7 billion and predicted to grow at a 3.4% compound annual growth rate.

The USA at 39% and Japan at 31.6% of the total are the two largest individual markets, both larger than the whole of Europe (28.4%) in 1994. By 1999, Europe will have increased to 31.8% with CAGR of 5.7%, while growth in Japan and the USA is forecast at 2.8% and 2.0% respectively. With the exception of Italy, all the European markets are forecast to increase their share of the total market, with Spain and the UK most dynamic. Prescription to OTC growth will be a major factor in stimulating these markets, but the changing profile of distribution in Europe could also play a significant role.

Country % Share Of 10 CAGR % Market Total 94-99 Belgium 1.4 5.0 France 8.8 5.5 Germany 9.1 5.8 Italy 4.8 3.6 Netherlands 1.0 6.4 Spain 2.6 8.4 UK 4.1 7.6 Total Europe 31.8 5.7 Canada 1.0 2.3 USA 36.5 2.0 Japan 30.7 2.8 Total 10 countries 100.0 3.4 Source: IMS - SelfMedication International