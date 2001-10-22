785 drugs for "older Americans" in R&D

New medicines in the pipeline for Alzheimer's disease, osteoporosis andParkinson's are among the many promising treatments in development for these and other diseases of aging, according to a new survey by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.
The 261 medicines in development for diseases affecting the elderly, along with previous PhRMA surveys on cancer, heart disease and stroke, now show there are a total of 785 drugs in development designed to lengthen and/or improve the quality of life for seniors. There are currently 402 anticancer and 122 heart disease/stroke medicines in development.
This latest "older Americans" survery, which highlights the work of 120 pharmaceuical and biotechnology companies, has uncovered:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze