785 drugs for "older Americans" in R&D

New medicines in the pipeline for Alzheimer's disease, osteoporosis andParkinson's are among the many promising treatments in development for these and other diseases of aging, according to a new survey by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.

The 261 medicines in development for diseases affecting the elderly, along with previous PhRMA surveys on cancer, heart disease and stroke, now show there are a total of 785 drugs in development designed to lengthen and/or improve the quality of life for seniors. There are currently 402 anticancer and 122 heart disease/stroke medicines in development.

This latest "older Americans" survery, which highlights the work of 120 pharmaceuical and biotechnology companies, has uncovered: