A good week for oncology
It was all about oncology this week, as various drugs and tests were approved by regulators while some pharma companies revealed top-line research results. Boehringer Ingelheim has been granted marketing authorization from the European Commission for Giotrif for non-small cell lung cancer. The drug is already approved in the USA where it has proved very successful; the company hopes this can be replicated in Europe.
Meanwhile, cancer patients in the UK will benefit from a new breast cancer test as the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence recommended Genomic Health’s Oncotype DX as the only multi-gene breast cancer test for use in clinical practice. The test means patients will be more informed when deciding whether to proceed with chemotherapy. This week NICE is also considering if five ovarian cancer treatments work well enough to be funded by the NHS. NICE must consider if the drugs considered are cost effective enough to prescribe to women whose ovarian cancer has returned after chemotherapy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze