A L Labs Becomes A L Pharma

A L Laboratories of the USA has become A L Pharma Inc, following the closing of its deal acquiring the pharmaceutical, animal health, bulk antibiotic and aquatic animal health businesses of Apothekernes Laboratorium of Norway.

"The objective of the combination is to create an entity that will be in a stronger position to compete on a worldwide basis in specialized human pharmaceutical and animal health products," commented Einar Sissener, chairman and chief executive of the company. A restructuring charge may be made in the fourth quarter.