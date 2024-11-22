A L Labs Becomes A L Pharma

A L Laboratories of the USA has become A L Pharma Inc, following the closing of its deal acquiring the pharmaceutical, animal health, bulk antibiotic and aquatic animal health businesses of Apothekernes Laboratorium of Norway.
"The objective of the combination is to create an entity that will be in a stronger position to compete on a worldwide basis in specialized human pharmaceutical and animal health products," commented Einar Sissener, chairman and chief executive of the company. A restructuring charge may be made in the fourth quarter.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze