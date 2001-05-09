A+ Science deal with Carbion on H pylori infection treatment

A+ Science Invest AB and Carbion OY have signed an exclusive licensingagreement in which the former will gain milestone and royalty payments for the development of novel treatments for Helicobacter pylori infection based upon an A+ Science patent. The firms are aiming to provide new ways to treat conditions caused by H pylori, implicated in peptic ulcer disease and gastric cancer, by finding specific receptors for the bacterium in the human gastric epithelium and commercializing carbohydrate-based agents against these infections.