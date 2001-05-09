A+ Science deal with Carbion on H pylori infection treatment

A+ Science Invest AB and Carbion OY have signed an exclusive licensingagreement in which the former will gain milestone and royalty payments for the development of novel treatments for Helicobacter pylori infection based upon an A+ Science patent. The firms are aiming to provide new ways to treat conditions caused by H pylori, implicated in peptic ulcer disease and gastric cancer, by finding specific receptors for the bacterium in the human gastric epithelium and commercializing carbohydrate-based agents against these infections.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze