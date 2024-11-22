AAH HOLDINGS TO DIVEST SOME BUSINESS

UK pharmaceutical wholesaler AAH Holdings has been told, after a Monopolies and Mergers Commission report, that it must divest some of its business, which expanded with the acquisition of Medicopharma NV, because this has stifled competition.

The Commission reportedly concluded that last year's takeover of the Medico-pharma operations led to a reduction in competition in the Grampian and High-land regions of Scotland. However, it did not believe that competition would be affected significantly at the national level. It has suggested that AAH should divest a business which is as close as possible to that carried on by Medicopharma UK (pre-takeover) from its Aberdeen depot.