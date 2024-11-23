AAHP Announces "Patients First" Initiative

The American Association of Health Plans has come up with an initiativeto improve communication between patients and doctors, streamline administrative procedures and initiate more research on the outcomes of care provided in health plans.

When fully implemented, the plan, entitled Patients First, will ensure that those getting care in AAHP member plans will be provided, on request, with clear information about how participating doctors are paid, utilization review procedures, the basis for a specific utilization review decision, whether a specific prescription drug is included in the formulary and how the plan decides when a treatment or procedure is considered experimental.

The Association, which represents about 1,000 health maintenance organizations and preferred provider organizations providing health care for over 140 million Americans, also announced its support for the Health Care Financing Administration's recently-released statement on the "free exchange of information" between Medicare beneficiaries and their doctors. AAHP members plan to support this pledge in dealing with all patients, including those covered by Medicare and Medicaid as well as those covered by private public-sector employee plans.