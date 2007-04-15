AAIPharma completes upgrades on US sites

US drugmaker AAIPharma has completed over $2.0 million worth of upgrades to its parenteral manufacturing facility in Charleston, South Carolina, and its sterile product release operation in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The improvements were made to increase capacity and to ensure compliance with European Union aseptic processing and testing guidelines, positioning the facilities to be approved for aseptic filling and release of products exported to the EU.

The upgrade in the Charleston facility significantly improves the plant's material and people flow, as well as enhances the heating, ventilation and air conditioning capacity for greater control of the plant environment. To support sterile product release for material to be supplied in the EU, the company has also added two Skan AG ARIS Isolators equipped with integrated vaporized hydrogen peroxide decontamination technology to its microbiology laboratory in Wilmington.