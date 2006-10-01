AAIPharma to aquire France's CAC

AAIPharma has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Cvitkovic and Associes Consultants SA, a French contract research organization specializing in oncology drug development and medical consulting. According to the USA-based provider of product development and support services, the acquisition will give it additional therapeutic expertise, while further strengthening its global clinical development business.

AAIPharma noted that, with over 10 years of international experience in all clinical phases of oncology drug development, CAC has extensive experience in performing lead assessment of new analog of established drugs as well as novel target-oriented compounds, adding that the company has developed expertise in a wide range of cancer therapies, including cytotoxics, cytostatics, monoclonal antibodies, cell-based therapies, vaccines, anti-angiogenic agents, apoptosis inducers and hormonal therapies.

CAC brings to AAIPharma specialized, full-service capabilities in the early-stages of oncology drug development as well as in conducting large international Phase IIb/III studies. CAC is headquartered in Paris, France, and has offices located in the USA, throughout Europe, as well as Latin America.