AARP opposes Medicare Advantage inflated payments

The USA's AARP, which represents retired people, has issued a statement, following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announcement of 2008 Medicare Advantage rates, saying these are unfair.
The "AARP believes inflated payments to Medicare Advantage plans are unfair and fiscally irresponsible. Congress should ensure that traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage compete on a level playing field," said its director of government affairs, David Sloane.
Last month, the independent Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) found that reimbursements to Medicare Advantage plans are 12% more than reimbursements to Medicare's traditional fee-for-service program. All taxpayers and all Medicare members - not just the 18% enrolled in private MA plans - are funding these inflated payments, it claims.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze