A biotech company developing therapies for the treatment of severe systemic hyperinflammatory diseases and conditions driven by IL-18.

AB2 Bio was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in the Innovation Park at the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland.

The company is advancing Tadekinig alfa in a wide range of IL-18 mediated hyperinflammatory diseases and conditions, including rare orphan diseases with high unmet medical needs. Tadekinig alfa is a novel, recombinant human interleukin-18 Binding Protein (IL-18 BP) that binds and inhibits IL-18, a major proinflammatory cytokine. In healthy people, a large excess of naturally occurring endogenous IL-18 Binding Protein keeps levels of systemic free IL-18 undetectable.