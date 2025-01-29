Wednesday 29 January 2025

A biotech company developing therapies for the treatment of severe systemic hyperinflammatory diseases and conditions driven by IL-18.

AB2 Bio was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in the Innovation Park at the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland. 

The company is advancing Tadekinig alfa in a wide range of IL-18 mediated hyperinflammatory diseases and conditions, including rare orphan diseases with high unmet medical needs. Tadekinig alfa is a novel, recombinant human interleukin-18 Binding Protein (IL-18 BP) that binds and inhibits IL-18, a major proinflammatory cytokine. In healthy people, a large excess of naturally occurring endogenous IL-18 Binding Protein keeps levels of systemic free IL-18 undetectable. 

AB2 Bio signs US licensing deal with Nippon Shinyaku for tadekinig alfa
27 January 2025
AB2 Bio receives positive news from FDA on autoinflammatory candidate
3 April 2017
