Abbott and Icagen extend urology pact

Abbott Laboratories and Icagen have announced a two-year extension andexpansion of their ongoing collaboration to develop small-molecule drugs that target ion channels for the treatment of urological disorders, such as incontinence, benign prostatic hypertrophy and sexual dysfunction. Under the terms of the new deal, Abbott will provide additional research funding and make an equity investment in Icagen, as well as provide development milestone payments and royalties for products resulting from the alliance. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jim Sullivan, divisional vice president of neurological and urological diseases research at Abbott, said that the initial phase of the collaboration "was very successful, resulting in the identification of a promising clinical candidate for bladder overactivity."