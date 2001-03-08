Abbott and Icagen extend urology pact

Abbott Laboratories and Icagen have announced a two-year extension andexpansion of their ongoing collaboration to develop small-molecule drugs that target ion channels for the treatment of urological disorders, such as incontinence, benign prostatic hypertrophy and sexual dysfunction. Under the terms of the new deal, Abbott will provide additional research funding and make an equity investment in Icagen, as well as provide development milestone payments and royalties for products resulting from the alliance. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Jim Sullivan, divisional vice president of neurological and urological diseases research at Abbott, said that the initial phase of the collaboration "was very successful, resulting in the identification of a promising clinical candidate for bladder overactivity."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze