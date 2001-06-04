Abbott challenged by Gray Panthers

The Gray Panthers' seniors coalition has written to Abbott Labs askingit to respond to US Food and Drug Administration concerns about the safety and effectiveness of its hypothyroidism drug Synthroid (levothyroxine sodium: Marketletter May 7). "Unless we receive satisfactory answers to the questions posed in this letter, we believe your product should be removed from the market," say the Panthers. The group has also written to the American Thyroid Association, which is funded by Abbott/Knoll, asking it to "correct misinformation it is providing to its members."
