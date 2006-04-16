Abbott donates $1M to encourage science

As the US city of Chicago prepares to host BIO 2006, Abbott Laboratories announced it is providing $1.0 million in funding to enhance science education in the city, by developing a life sciences program for After School Matters (a non-profit organization that helps Chicago students), in cooperation with Renaissance 2010.

These grants will provide an opportunity for the organizations to collaborate and ASM will create a new after-school science program that will be piloted at one of the new science academies being created by Renaissance 2010.