Abbott files new formulation HIV drug in South Africa

USA-based Abbott Laboratories says it has filed a new tablet formulation of its HIV product, lopinavir/ritonavir, with the South African regualtory authorities. The firm added that the submission forms part of its ongoing efforts to expand the availibility of the product for HIV patients in developing countries.
The new formulation, which was developed using thegroup's innovative Meltrex technology, will allow adult patients to take fewer pills as part of their treatment. In addition, the agent does not require refrigerated storage. The company says it plans to maintain the price of the product at around $500.0 per patient per year in developing countries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze