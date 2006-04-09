Abbott files new formulation HIV drug in South Africa

USA-based Abbott Laboratories says it has filed a new tablet formulation of its HIV product, lopinavir/ritonavir, with the South African regualtory authorities. The firm added that the submission forms part of its ongoing efforts to expand the availibility of the product for HIV patients in developing countries.

The new formulation, which was developed using thegroup's innovative Meltrex technology, will allow adult patients to take fewer pills as part of their treatment. In addition, the agent does not require refrigerated storage. The company says it plans to maintain the price of the product at around $500.0 per patient per year in developing countries.