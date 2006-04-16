Abbott gains EC approval for Guidant buy

US health care major Abbott Laboratories says that the European Commission has cleared its proposed acquisition of Guidant's vascular business.

Abbott is pursuing the deal after a contest for Guidant between Johnson & Johnson and Boston Scientific, in which the latter prevailed and agreed to sell the vascular unit for $3.8 billion plus milestones to avoid competition questions (Marketletters passim).

The transaction is also currently under review by the US Federal Trade Commission, says Abbott.