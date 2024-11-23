ABBOTT LABS CLEARED IN USA

- A federal court has ruled that the US Federal Trade Commission has failed to prove that Abbott Laboratories colluded with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Mead Johnson unit and American Home Products to set bid prices to ensure that all three could sell baby formula under a federal program in Puerto Rico (currently worth in the region of $2 billion per year). The judge ruling in the case said that the bidding "raises the possibility of a collusive bidding pattern," but concluded that the evidence failed to prove any collusion.