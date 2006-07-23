Abbott Labs gains ABPI reinstatement

US drugmaker Abbott Laboratories has been reinstated to membership of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry following its suspension at the start of the year (Marketletter February 20). The ABPI board of management has noted that the importance of complying with its Code of Practice has been made clear to all Abbott staff, and an audit report in May referred to the company's commitment to compliance and its progress in recent months.The ABPI board decided that Abbott should be reinstated to membership with effect from July 1, but that there should be a further audit within six months to ensure progress is being maintained.
