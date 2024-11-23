Abbott Labs Invests $28 Million In Biorex

Abbott Laboratories has signed an R&D and licensing agreement withHungarian biotechnology group Biorex, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BRX of the UK, for the joint development and commercialization of bimoclomol, Biorex' lead compound for diabetic complications.
Under the terms of the agreement, Biorex will grant Abbott an exclusive worldwide license for bimoclomol, which recently completed Phase II trials, as well as certain rights with respect to other compounds currently under development.
Abbott, which holds a 19% stake in Biorex (Marketletter October 13), will invest approximately $28 million in BRX, which includes the purchase of shares. Peter Rona, chairman of Biorex, commented that the agreement "could speed the development of an important new therapy for people with diabetes."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze