Abbott Posts Good Performance In 1994

Worldwide sales at Abbott Pharmaceuticals in 1994 amounted to $9.1 billion, up 8.9% For the fourth quarter they were $2.5 billion, 11.4% higher. Net income for the year was $1.5 billion, up 8.4%, and earnings per share were $1.87, increasing 10.7%. Fourth-quarter net income was $442.5 million, ahead 8%, and EPS was $0.53, up 10.4%.
Sales of pharmaceuticals and nutritional products in 1994 grew 12.8% to $5 billion. Hospital and laboratory products sales were $5.7 billion, ahead of 1993 levels 7.6%. Duane Burnham, chairman and chief executive said that there had been "especially good growth in global pharmaceuticals and the international segments of our other businesses." Pharmaceutical sales were led by Biaxin (clarithromycin) and Hytrin (terazosin HCl).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze