Abbott sues Watson on misleading info regarding Synthroid

Abbott Laboratories has filed suit in the USA against WatsonPharmaceuticals, seeking a federal court injunction to immediately stop the latter's "false advertising and deceptive trade practices" regarding Abbott's prescription thyroid drug Synthroid (levothyroxine sodium), a drug which it acquired along with the purchase of BASF Pharma/Knoll in March this year (Marketletters passim). The suit also calls on the court to order Watson to undertake an advertising campaign to correct the "deliberate misinformation" it has created in the medical community.
This action, says Abbott, is to ensure patient safety and "put an end to the fears, concerns and confusion that are being created among the more than eight million thyroid patients who depend on Synthroid everyday."
In its suit, Abbott charges that Watson is attempting to achieve, through an orchestrated campaign designed to concern and confuse patients (including misrepresentation of the US Food and Drug Administration's regulatory process), what Watson has "evidently concluded it cannot gain by promoting its product on its own merits."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze