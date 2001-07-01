Abbott to cut 900 jobs with plant closure

Abbott Laboratories has announced plans to close its hospital productsmanufacturing operations in Laurinburg, North Carolina, USA, which will result in the loss of 900 jobs.
Abbott, which employs about 70,000 people worldwide and 3,000 at the Laurinburg plant, said it took the action in order to "adapt to continuing cost pressures in the worldwide market." Affected employees will receive severance packages and outplacement services, the firm added.
James Mahoney, vice president of operations at Abbott's Hospital Products Division, said that "these actions result from an ongoing evaluation of business and economic conditions." He added that the firm will consolidate Laurinburg's manufacturing operations with other device plants by June 2002.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze