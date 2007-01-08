Abcam's Japan unit ships first order

Cambridge, UK headquartered Abcam, a rapidly-growing company that markets antibodies via its own on-line catalogue, says that the first antibody orders have been successfully shipped from the company's new sales operation in Japan, the world's third largest market for research antibodies.

Abcam's Japanese sales group is now fully operational just a short period after the initial opening of the company's Japan office, as announced on September 5, 2006.

Key initial members of staff are Ichiro Sato, an experienced marketing manager in the sector with extensive local knowledge and market intelligence, and Nick Lines, a UK national who has worked in Japan for a number of years and is heading up Abcam's Japan office. To provide an optimum service in the region, Abcam says it has developed a localized Japanese version of its web site, www.abcam.co.jp, and has improved the website speed in the Far East to manage the increased capacity.