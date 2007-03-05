Abcam to exclusively distribute ABT's Abs

Abcam, a UK-based bioscience company that markets antibodies via its on-line catalog, has entered a joint agreement with Assay BioTechnology and Anbo Biotechnology to acquire exclusive worldwide rights for the distribution of their entire product portfolio of research antibodies, to be sold under the Abcam brand.

ABT is a privately-owned company based in California, USA, that tests, validates and markets research antibodies developed and produced by Anbo, which is also privately-owned and is based in Chang Zhou City, China.

This acquisition is in line with Abcam's strategy of expanding its antibody catalog both organically and by acquisition and follows the successful negotiation in August 2006 of exclusive distribution rights from Triple Point Biologics. Prior to this deal, Abcam was already selling some 250 of ABT's products on a non-exclusive basis. Under the terms of the alliance, the current 250 products will become exclusive and Abcam will immediately add a further 250 products also on a like basis.