Abcam to exclusively distribute ABT's Abs

Abcam, a UK-based bioscience company that markets antibodies via its on-line catalog, has entered a joint agreement with Assay BioTechnology and Anbo Biotechnology to acquire exclusive worldwide rights for the distribution of their entire product portfolio of research antibodies, to be sold under the Abcam brand.
ABT is a privately-owned company based in California, USA, that tests, validates and markets research antibodies developed and produced by Anbo, which is also privately-owned and is based in Chang Zhou City, China.
This acquisition is in line with Abcam's strategy of expanding its antibody catalog both organically and by acquisition and follows the successful negotiation in August 2006 of exclusive distribution rights from Triple Point Biologics. Prior to this deal, Abcam was already selling some 250 of ABT's products on a non-exclusive basis. Under the terms of the alliance, the current 250 products will become exclusive and Abcam will immediately add a further 250 products also on a like basis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze